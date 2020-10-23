65ºF

Decision 2020

Michigan General Election results for U.S. Senate on Nov. 3, 2020

Gary Peters in race against challenger John James

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: U.S. Senate, Michigan Elections, Michigan Election Results, Election Results, 2020 Elections, November 3 2020 Election, Michigan Politics, Elections, 2020 General Election, Michigan, Gary Peters, John James
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James has been called a rising star of the Republican Party so many times it's become a cliche. Now Republicans are looking to the African American combat veteran, business owner and father of three to flip a Senate seat to help the party hold its precarious majority. But James' race against Sen. Gary Peters in a presidential battleground state has suddenly gotten dicier. Although Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the mood seems to be turning away from the president and the GOP. (AP Photos, File)
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James has been called a rising star of the Republican Party so many times it's become a cliche. Now Republicans are looking to the African American combat veteran, business owner and father of three to flip a Senate seat to help the party hold its precarious majority. But James' race against Sen. Gary Peters in a presidential battleground state has suddenly gotten dicier. Although Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the mood seems to be turning away from the president and the GOP. (AP Photos, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan U.S. Senate race between Gary Peters and John James here.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

r10876

U.S. Senate - Michigan

Candidate
Votes%
Gary Peters *(D)
00%
John James (R)
00%
Doug Dern (N)
00%
Valerie Willis (U)
00%
Marcia Squier (G)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 0)

Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: