Michigan General Election Results for Wayne County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Wayne County races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for Wayne County:
County-wide races:
- Wayne County Prosector
- Wayne County Clerk
- Wayne County Treasurer
- Wayne County Register of Deeds
- Wayne County Commissioner races
- Wayne State University Board of Governors
- 3rd Circuit Judge of Circuit Court
- 28th District Judge of District Court
- 32A District Judge of District Court
Results for Wayne County communities:
- Allen Park
- Belleville
- Brownstown Township
- Canton Township
- Dearborn
- Dearborn Heights
- Detroit
- Ecorse
- Grosse Ile Township
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Hamtramck
- Huron Township
- Lincoln Park
- Northville Township
- Plymouth Township
- Redford Township
- Riverview
- River Rouge
- Sumpter Township
- Taylor
- Trenton
- Van Buren Township
- Wayne
Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.
Live results: Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!