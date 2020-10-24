Michigan General Election Results for Oakland County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Oakland County, Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for Oakland County:
County-wide races:
- Oakland County Executive
- Oakland County Prosector
- Oakland County Sheriff
- Oakland County Clerk
- Oakland County Treasurer
- Oakland County Commissioner races
- Oakland County Recreation Millage
- Oakland Community College Board of Trustees
- District Court Judge races (43rd, 45th, 47th District results)
Results for Oakland County communities:
- Addison Township
- Auburn Hills (Avondale Schools)
- Beverly Hills
- Bingham Farms
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Township
- Brandon Township
- Commerce Township
- Hazel Park
- Holly Township
- Holly (Village)
- Farmington
- Franklin
- Keego Harbor
- Lake Orion
- Lathrup Village
- Leonard
- Madison Heights
- Milford
- Northville
- Oak Park
- Oakland Township
- Ortonville
- Oxford
- Rochester
- Rose Township
- Royal Oak
- Royal Oak Township
- South Lyon
- Southfield
- Southfield Township
- Springfield Township
- Sylvan Lake
- Troy
- Walled Lake
- Waterford Township
- West Bloomfield
- West Bloomfield Township
- White Lake Township
- Wixom
- Wolverine Lake
Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.
Live results: Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!