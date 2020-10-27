President Donald Trump holds rally in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump stopped in Lansing Tuesday a week before Election Day.

He made a stop at Capital Region International Airport for a rally.

He had an hour-long speech with a lot of Michigan references.

He continued to jab at Gov. Whitmer, the co-chair of the Biden campaign, which prompted the crowd to chant the controversial “lock her up” chant that first cropped up earlier this month in Muskegon.

Trump also took a shot at UAW leadership, who typically back the Democratic Party. He also claimed Biden and his policies would hurt Michigan.

Senate hopeful John James also spoke at the rally.

