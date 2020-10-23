President Donald Trump to hold rally in Michigan 1 week before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Michigan to hold a campaign rally just one week before the presidential election.

The Trump Campaign announced that the president will be holding rallies in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Trump will be at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. Trump and other Republican candidates are expected to speak at the event.

According to the campaign, doors open at 11 a.m. and all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks and access to hand sanitizer. The campaign said those who attended are instructed to wear a mask.

