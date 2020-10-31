Douglas Emhoff to campaign for Joe Biden, wife Kamala Harris in Michigan Sunday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is scheduled to visit Michigan on Sunday.

Emhoff is set to attend a canvass launch at 1 p.m. in Ann Arbor, and then another at 2:30 p.m. in Madison Heights.

The campaign did not announce specific locations for the events.

On Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama visited Detroit and Flint.

President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is also focusing campaign efforts toward Michigan voters in the final days leading up to the election.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally in Washington Township at Total Sports Park. Then on Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.