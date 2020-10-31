46ºF

Decision 2020

Douglas Emhoff to campaign for Joe Biden, wife Kamala Harris in Michigan Sunday

Canvass events scheduled in Ann Arbor, Madison Heights

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff look over to Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden after a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is scheduled to visit Michigan on Sunday.

Emhoff is set to attend a canvass launch at 1 p.m. in Ann Arbor, and then another at 2:30 p.m. in Madison Heights.

The campaign did not announce specific locations for the events.

On Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama visited Detroit and Flint.

President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is also focusing campaign efforts toward Michigan voters in the final days leading up to the election.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally in Washington Township at Total Sports Park. Then on Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Be prepared: What to know before voting in General Election in Michigan on Nov. 3, 2020

