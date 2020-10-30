Presidential candidates make final push for Michigan last weekend before Election Day

MICHIGAN – The road to the White House runs through Michigan and the final push to win the Great Lakes state’s Electoral votes is on.

Vice president Mike Pence was in Flint Wednesday. Dr. Jill Biden visited multiple Michigan towns Thursday on behalf of her husband, former vice president Joe Biden; and Eric and Tiffany Trump made their own stops on behalf of their father, president Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump was in Michigan Friday and will be returning soon, and Biden will be joined Saturday by former president Barack Obama in Michigan. They will hold a rally in Flint before heading to Detroit for another appearance.

Donald Trump Jr. will visit a Davison Gunsight manufacturer Saturday morning before heading to Traverse City.

President Trump will return to Michigan for two stops on Monday -- one in Traverse City and one in Grand Rapids.

“One of the things in the Biden campaign they are doing the nuts and bolts of good campaigning," said Richard Czuba, with Glengariff Group. "They are disciplined in message and know not to take anything for granted. That’s why they are coming into Michigan.”

National Republican Party chairperson Ronna Romney McDaniel said she believes the pollsters are looking to make pools say anything a client wants and that Michigan’s electoral votes will go to Trump again.

“We are very close in Michigan and we’re going to need a strong Election Day turnout for Republicans to win this state,” McDaniel said. "We know that Republicans have to get out and vote on Election Day.”

