Joe Biden, former President Obama hold drive-in rally on Belle Isle

DETROIT – Cars packed Belle Isle Saturday for the drive-in rally held by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama.

“The rally was 100% good,” said Latrello Sephers.

“Such good energy. Really great to see so many Detroiters coming together,” said Monica Hubbard.

“It was fantastic. I thought it was very compelling,” said Julie Montgomery.

Stevie Wonder performed and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the crowd.

“We have waited four years for this moment. We have waited four years for us to be able to have control over our fate and we do because the road to the White House goes through the great state of Michigan," Whitmer said.

Some people who attended addressed certain issues.

“I think the lost of control of the pandemic is kind of the single defining issue of this election. Also the potential loss of healthcare and the need for people to actually get out and vote,” said Mike and Julie Montgomery.

Biden and Obama also gave remarks before closing the rally.

“They still don’t have a plan when they’re asked about it. Nobody can find it. It’s the same place they put the pandemic playbook we gave them to deal with the pandemic. It’s lost, it’s gone,” Obama said.

Biden said, “It’s time to stand up, take back our democracy... We’re so much better than we’ve been. We can be who we are at our best -- the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump will hold three more events in Michigan.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally at 11 a.m. in Washington Township at Total Sports Park.

Then on Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a 10:30 p.m. rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The Traverse City event takes place 5 p.m. Monday at Cherry Capitol Airport.

