57ºF

Decision 2020

2020 election results: Michigan State House mapped by district

Tags: Michigan State House of Representatives, State House Districts Map, Map, Michigan Election Results, Michigan State House, House, Michigan, State House, Power, Balance of Power, Election, Results, Decision 2020
Michigan State House Districts map
Michigan State House Districts map (WDIV)

Here is a visualization of the Michigan State House of Representatives results mapped by district of the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.

Map: Tracking Michigan 2020 presidential election results by county

View: Michigan State House balance of power

Find Race Results

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.