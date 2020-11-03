2020 Election: What time do polls open and close in Michigan?

DETROIT – The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- with important races up and down the ballot in Michigan.

While millions have already voted in the 2020 General Election, millions of other will still be voting in person on Tuesday. If you’re voting in-person, here’s what you need to know.

What time do polls open and close in Michigan?

In-person voting will be available in every jurisdiction. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote in Michigan?

The Michigan Voter Information Center can help you determine whether you are registered to vote, where you cast your ballot on Election Day and where your local clerk’s office is located.

Registered Michigan voters who have moved within 60 days of the election may still vote at their previous address if they did not register to vote at their new address by the close of registration for this election.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct. The Voter Identification Card is for your reference and is not required to vote. If you did not receive or lost the Voter Identification Card, call your local Clerk for a replacement or visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration status.

Can I vote a “split” ticket?

You can “split” your ticket when voting in the November general election. A voter participating in a November general election who wishes to cast a “split” ticket can vote for individual candidates of his or her choice under any party.

Can I wear election-related clothing to the polls?

Michigan has prohibited the practice of displaying election-related materials at the polls for decades. This includes clothing and buttons as well as materials such as pamphlets, fliers and stickers. You cannot display such items in the polling place or within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place. If you go to the polls with a shirt or button bearing election-related images or slogans, you will be asked to cover or remove it.

You can find more FAQ on Michigan voting right here from the Secretary of State.

How can I find results for the 2020 Michigan General Election?

Election results will likely be delayed due to the influx in mail-in voting this year, but ClickOnDetroit will be tracking the results as they are reported, starting when polls close.

You can find a full list of results by county right here.

