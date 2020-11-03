54ºF

Decision 2020

Election updates from Michigan Secretary of State: Follow here

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Michigan

Tags: Michigan Elections, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Election Day, Michigan Election Results, Voting in Michigan, Voting, Vote, Presidential Election, Decision 2020, General Election, 2020 General Election, Registered Voters, Michigan Registered Voters, Michigan Election Updates
Michigan Secretary of State announces changes to branch services amid virus outbreak
Michigan Secretary of State announces changes to branch services amid virus outbreak

As Election Day wraps up, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is tweeting updates on the state’s voter participation and ballot tabulation numbers.

You can find Benson’s updates on Twitter here. We’ll keep track of the Secretary of State’s posts below.

5:54 p.m. update on Nov. 3:

Secretary Benson’s 5:54 p.m. update on November 3 reads:

"6pET Update from Michigan:

  • More than 100K of 170K absentee ballots in Detroit are already tabulated.
  • More than 18,000 eligible citizens registered *and* voted today.
  • The vast majority of those 18K who registered & voted today were in Detroit, Ann Arbor & Grand Rapids."

3:49 p.m. update on Nov. 3:

Secretary Benson’s 3:49 p.m. update on November 3 reads:

"Update from Michigan:

  • 92%+ of all absentee ballots are returned (still 4 hours to go if you haven’t dropped yours off yet!)
  • Absentee counting is going smoothly & very efficiently.
  • Precincts are islands of calm, welcoming a steady stream of voters throughout the day."

Follow 2020 General Election results live here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.