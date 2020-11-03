Election updates from Michigan Secretary of State: Follow here

As Election Day wraps up, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is tweeting updates on the state’s voter participation and ballot tabulation numbers.

You can find Benson’s updates on Twitter here. We’ll keep track of the Secretary of State’s posts below.

5:54 p.m. update on Nov. 3:

6pET Update from Michigan:



✅ More than 100K of 170K absentee ballots in Detroit are already tabulated.



✅ More than 18,000 eligible citizens registered *and* voted today.



✅ The vast majority of those 18K who registered & voted today were in Detroit, Ann Arbor & Grand Rapids. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 3, 2020

3:49 p.m. update on Nov. 3:

Update from Michigan:



✅ 92%+ of all absentee ballots are returned (still 4 hours to go if you haven’t dropped yours off yet!)



✅Absentee counting is going smoothly & very efficiently.



✅ Precincts are islands of calm, welcoming a steady stream of voters throughout the day. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 3, 2020

