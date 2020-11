Published: November 3, 2020, 12:15 am Updated: November 3, 2020, 1:15 am

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – President Donald Trump held d a rally in Grand Rapids late Monday night one day for Election Day.

Grand Rapids was one of the last cities Trump visited in Michigan during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The president stopped in Traverse City earlier Monday and Washington Township on Sunday.

This live stream has ended.

READ: President Donald Trump’s campaign focuses on Michigan ahead of Election Day