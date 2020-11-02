President Donald Trump’s campaign focuses on Michigan ahead of Election Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Election Day is just one day away and those in the running are in their final sprint for the White House.

President Donald Trump and his campaign were heavily focused on Michigan on Monday. By the time the polls open on Tuesday, he will have made three stops in a little more than 48 hours.

READ: With post-election lawsuits looming, a final push for votes

Trump was in Washington Township on Sunday. He made a stop in Traverse City on Monday and he will round out the night with a rally in Grand Rapids.