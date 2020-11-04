Experts warn public to be ‘vigilant’ consuming information online while awaiting election results

As Election Day comes to a close in the U.S., experts are urging Americans to be wary of information shared about the election and election results online.

Due to an increase in absentee voting and some postal delivery delays in Michigan and throughout the U.S., official results for the presidential election are expected to take longer than usual.

While votes are being counted across the country, experts warn that “bad actors” both “inside and outside of our borders” will be hard at work sowing seeds of doubt -- particularly on social media. Those taking to Facebook and Twitter to get and share information on Tuesday night should bring along a healthy dose of skepticism.

Watch the entire report above for more information.