Live Michigan election updates: 2.6 million absentee ballots turned in

DETROIT – Follow up-to-the-minute election updates from WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
As of this weekend, more than 2.6 million Michigan voters had turned in their absentee ballots. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging voters to drop off their ballots in-person to ensure mail delays don’t cause their ballots to not be counted, though voting in-person on Election Day remains an option.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Presidential campaigns make final push in battleground Michigan:
- President Trump was in Washington Township on Sunday and is scheduled to return to Michigan to visit Traverse City on Monday afternoon and Grand Rapids on Monday night.
- Joe Biden was joined by President Barack Obama on Saturday in Flint and Detroit.
- Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, visited Michigan on Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit will be following any and all updates from the Secretary of State’s office and from city and county clerks. We expect to start reporting results Tuesday night after the polls close -- we’ll have live coverage all night.
Follow Michigan election updates here: