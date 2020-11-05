AP: Democrat Gary Peters defeats John James in Michigan US Senate race

U.S. Senator Gary Peters has won a second term, defeating Republican opponent John James in the 2020 General Election, according to The Associated Press.

In a narrow victory called at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Peters surpassed James by about 60,000 votes. The race between the candidates has been close as votes were counted on Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday.

Peters released the following statement on Wednesday evening following news of his victory:

“I am sincerely honored that the voters of Michigan have once again put their trust and confidence in me to represent them in the United States Senate. As we look ahead, I am energized to keep working to move our state forward and continue putting Michigan first. Most of all, I want to extend my gratitude for all of our hardworking election officials and every single person who believed in me, who believed in our mission and volunteered their time and efforts into fighting for a better future.”

To all who believed in us, gave your time and effort in our fight: thank you for putting your trust in me. I'm so grateful and energized to keep working to move our state forward. — Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) November 5, 2020

