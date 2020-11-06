Sen. Gary Peters claims victory; John James has ‘deep concerns’ about vote totals

As incumbent Sen. Gary Peters is declaring victory, Republican challenger John James is not ready to concede.

In a statement Thursday, James said, “This campaign is not about me, it never has been. It’s about the people of Michigan. Every vote must count, and every election must be fair and honest. While Sen. Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat."

James also said he will accept the votes “and the will of the people” when the process is complete. However, the Republican candidate said he believes there is enough evidence to “warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner” -- though he did not explain what evidence he was referring to.

In response to James' claim, Sen. Peters argued that, “Endless, frivolous lawsuits are unacceptable and they speak very badly to the character of a people that think that is the way we should go."

“And ultimately we have to support the peaceful transfer of power and understand when you lose, you do it gracefully. If you have character and if you have integrity, you do it gracefully," Peters later said.

At this time, it appears no official lawsuit has been filed. It is unknown what action will be taken from James' campaign.

