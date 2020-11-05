With Peters ahead, John James says ‘ample evidence’ for investigation, but offers none

Michigan U.S. Senate candidate John James, who is currently trailing Democratic Senator Gary Peters in the 2020 election, is calling for an investigation into votes.

The Associated Press called the Senate race on Wednesday night for Democrat Gary Peters, who has a nearly 90,000 vote lead over James.

In a statement Thursday, James said, “While Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat.”

James also said he will accept the results and the will of the people, “but at this time there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner.”

The John James campaign has not offered any evidence to support a claim of cheating or evidence to support any investigation. It’s also unclear what they’re hoping to investigate, specifically.

There is no evidence of any voter fraud or cheating tied to Michigan’s 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Gary Peters has already accepted victory in the race, releasing a victory statement on Wednesday, “Michigan is my home, and it’s an indescribable honor to be able to spend six more years fighting for Michigan families in the U.S. Senate.”

Peters also urged James to accept the results in a media event on Thursday morning in West Michigan.