AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Nevada in 2020 presidential race

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Nevada in the General Election.

As of 9:13 a.m. PST on Saturday, November 7, AP called the presidential race in the state of Nevada in favor of Biden.

Biden will receive 6 electoral votes from Nevada.

A Pennsylvania win already projected Saturday morning was enough to give Biden 284 electoral votes. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election. A Nevada win pushes him to 290.

