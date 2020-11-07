69ºF

AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Nevada in 2020 presidential race

Biden already projected to win presidency

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Nevada in the General Election.

As of 9:13 a.m. PST on Saturday, November 7, AP called the presidential race in the state of Nevada in favor of Biden.

Biden will receive 6 electoral votes from Nevada.

A Pennsylvania win already projected Saturday morning was enough to give Biden 284 electoral votes. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election. A Nevada win pushes him to 290.

