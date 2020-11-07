Republican-led Michigan House, Senate to hold hearing on vote count Saturday

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State House and Senate Oversight Committees will be in session Saturday to discuss the ballot counting process.

“Pouring gas on every potential fear and spreading doubt about the integrity of the system is not the answer, nor is ignoring troubling reports and dismissing out of hand anecdotal evidence that problem may exist,” Republican chair Sen. Ed McBroom said in a statement.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was in Oakland County Friday asserting that there are claims that need to be addressed.

Issues included complaints about the counting process at the TCF Center. Both Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and a former election director dispute the claims.

There were also questions on why Antrim County had flipped votes for incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. Officials said it was because of human error.

In addition, there were questions on why 2,000 votes flipped in Rochester Hills, which were caught and rectified.

“This was an isolated mistake that was quickly rectified once realized. Every voter should have complete confidence in our voting system. Every vote that was cast was counted accurately and there is a paper ballot backup," said Rochester Hills city clerk Tina Barton.

