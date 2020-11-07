Republican National Committee chair calls for investigation into Michigan ballot-counting process

DETROIT – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is calling for an investigation into the ballot-counting process in Michigan.

“Today (Friday), we announce the Republican National Committee has deployed legal teams in four states, including Michigan, to investigate vote tabulations in those states," McDaniel said in a press conference.

This week at the TCF Center in Detroit, Republican poll watchers claimed they were tossed from the building and not allowed to observe the ballot-counting process. However, officials have said that the counting room was already at capacity for the amount of “watchers” that were allowed to observe the process at one time.

Officials have said that individuals from both the Democratic and Republican parties were present during the ballot-counting process at the TCF Center. In Michigan, a number of individuals are allowed to observe the process to ensure transparency, but that number has been limited this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

McDaniel called out senior Detroit election director Chris Thomas, claiming he told poll workers to back date ballots.

In response, Thomas issued a statement saying, “The accusations are wrong and reveal the person making them doesn’t know Michigan’s election process. The scenario described actually shows a process designed to eliminate errors to do just that. In the State of Michigan, voters are not disenfranchised by clerical errors.”

There is no evidence of any nefarious activity in Michigan, as ballot counting delays were expected, given the massive increase in absentee voting.

“Michigan needs election reform. It is time for Democrats to join us because well never have success in our election if we don’t fix what’s happening in Detroit,” she said.

In response to McDaniel’s claims, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following “statements of fact”: