Whitmer congratulates Biden-Harris on victory, places focus on COVID pandemic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is congratulating projected presidential winner Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and expressing her hope to battle the coronavirus pandemic with help from the new administration.

The Associated Press announced Biden as the projected 2020 presidential election winner on Saturday morning.

Whitmer has had a contentious year with the Trump administration over the handling of the pandemic. At one point she went as far as calling President Trump “the biggest threat to the American people" as he downplayed the severity of the virus.

Michigan has reported 201,569 COVID-19 cases and 7,513 deaths related to the disease since March. Whitmer has taken strict measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus across the state, measures Trump criticized as he referred to Michigan as a “prison” on more than one occasion.

With a new administration in Washington, Whitmer is already placing the focus on the pandemic:

“I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought win in this election. I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy, and save lives. Now, with the election behind us, it is time for the American people to unite against our common enemy: COVID-19. This virus has ravaged our country, infecting over 200,000 Michiganders and killing over 7,500. Our hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, and we are recording a record number of cases each day in Michigan and across the country. It is all of our responsibility to do everything in our power to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. To the people of Michigan: I urge you to wear a mask, maintain safe physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and get your flu vaccine. To our newly elected leaders, from the White House down to the Michigan State Legislature, let’s roll up our sleeves, work together, and beat this virus once and for all.” -- Gov. Whitmer

