Michigan leaders, groups react after Biden projected as winner of White House race

DETROIT – Michigan leaders and groups issued statements congratulating Democrat Joe Biden after he was declared the projected winner of the White House race.

Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

"The historic election of Joe Biden as our next president will have a tremendous positive impact on America, on Michigan, and on the City of Detroit. President-elect Biden was a friend to Detroit when we were down, helping save our auto industry and helping our city to recovery from bankruptcy.

We look forward to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris uniting our country and building a much brighter future," -- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

"UAW members look forward to working with President-Elect Joe Biden, who has been a friend of UAW members and labor since his earliest days as a Senator in Delaware.

It is time for us all as Americans, and as UAW members, to put aside our differences and unify on the hard work that lay ahead. Our members, our families and our communities are hurting in this pandemic and with economic challenges, health care challenges and workplace rights and safety challenges as union members. These are the issues that unite us as union members regardless of who is in power in the White House, in Congress or our Courts.

Now we must look to ourselves to set an example and to work as one nation, under God, united and indivisible as we work for an end to this pandemic and a brighter future for our members, their families and their communities." -- UAW President Rory L. Gamble

"U.S. Senator Gary Peters released the following statement on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' historic victory: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made history today and I’m proud to join them as we work to unite our country and build a more prosperous future for all Americans. Together, we can defeat coronavirus, ensure health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, put working families before special interests, and boost Michigan manufacturing. It is clear we need to heal our country from the politics of division and hyperpartisanship and that will be our mandate as we look ahead and start to build back better.” -- Democratic US Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan

“I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought win in this election. I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy, and save lives. Now, with the election behind us, it is time for the American people to unite against our common enemy: COVID-19. This virus has ravaged our country, infecting over 200,000 Michiganders and killing over 7,500. Our hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, and we are recording a record number of cases each day in Michigan and across the country. It is all of our responsibility to do everything in our power to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. To the people of Michigan: I urge you to wear a mask, maintain safe physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and get your flu vaccine. To our newly elected leaders, from the White House down to the Michigan State Legislature, let’s roll up our sleeves, work together, and beat this virus once and for all.” -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Today, all Americans must unite to congratulate Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Millions of hardworking Americans voted in historic numbers in this election, making their voices heard in a call for a return to unity. This election proves the power that hardworking men and women have, including over a million UFCW members, in shaping a stronger future for this nation.

Regardless of who we voted for, now is the time to heal and bridge our divisions. We are all Americans first, and we should join together to wish President-elect Joe Biden success – for his success will ensure the success of this great nation.” -- UFCW International President Marc Perrone