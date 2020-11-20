AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Georgia in presidential election

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the state of Georgia in the General Election.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Georgia in favor of Joe Biden.

Biden will receive 16 electoral votes from Georgia -- however, a candidate is allowed to request a recount in Georgia if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points. As of Thursday, Biden leads over Trump in Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, which is a 0.25 percent difference.

Votes must be certified by the state before a candidate can request a recount. If Biden’s and Trump’s electoral vote counts (excluding Georgia) remain the same once votes are certified nationwide, and a recount in Georgia leads to Trump winning the state, its 16 electoral votes would not provide Trump with enough electoral votes to lead over Biden in the overall race.

Georgia’s final counts were called Thursday after the state underwent a post-election “audit,” in which the state’s nearly five million ballots were hand tallied a second round. This was not an official recount.

A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election -- which Biden surpassed after winning the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 7. Biden was then declared the winner of the presidential election.

Follow more 2020 General Election results here.