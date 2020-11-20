61ºF

Decision 2020

AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Georgia in presidential election

Georgia has 16 electoral votes

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Decision 2020, Election, General Election, US Election, Presidential Election, General Election Results, Presidential Election Results, Election Results, Electoral College, US Election Results, Electoral Votes, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Georgia, Georgia Election Results, Georgia Recount
Officials sort ballots during an audit at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Atlanta. Election officials in Georgia's 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Officials sort ballots during an audit at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Atlanta. Election officials in Georgia's 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the state of Georgia in the General Election.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Georgia in favor of Joe Biden.

Biden will receive 16 electoral votes from Georgia -- however, a candidate is allowed to request a recount in Georgia if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points. As of Thursday, Biden leads over Trump in Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, which is a 0.25 percent difference.

Votes must be certified by the state before a candidate can request a recount. If Biden’s and Trump’s electoral vote counts (excluding Georgia) remain the same once votes are certified nationwide, and a recount in Georgia leads to Trump winning the state, its 16 electoral votes would not provide Trump with enough electoral votes to lead over Biden in the overall race.

Georgia’s final counts were called Thursday after the state underwent a post-election “audit,” in which the state’s nearly five million ballots were hand tallied a second round. This was not an official recount.

Read: Georgia presidential hand tally done; affirms Biden lead

Read: Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election -- which Biden surpassed after winning the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 7. Biden was then declared the winner of the presidential election.

Follow more 2020 General Election results here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: