Texas attorney general files lawsuit against Michigan on election process

LANSING, Mich. – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief Tuesday claiming that Michigan and other battleground states altered election laws and flooded the state with ballots with no chain of custody.

However, Michigan voters in 2018 approved no-reason absentee voting. This year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent out applications to vote, not actual ballots unless the voter completed the process to vote absentee.

The suit also names Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump’s legal team has not been successful in Michigan so far. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case that wanted to reverse Pennsylvania’s vote certification.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel along with attorney generals in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin sent out a joint statement about the latest filing:

“These insignificant attempts to disregard the will of the people in our three states mislead the public and tear at the fabric of the Constitution The people of our states voted. Their votes were counted, in some cases, multiple times.”

