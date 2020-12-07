Federal judge rejects lawsuit seeking to decertify Michigan’s 2020 election results

A federal judge in Michigan has denied a lawsuit seeking to decertify the state’s Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results based on claims of widespread fraud in the distribution, collection, and counting of ballots.

There has been no evidence of such fraud in Michigan’s election. The election results were certified in Michigan on Nov. 23.

In her opinion, Judge Linda V. Parker, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, called the plaintiffs’ request “stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach.”

“Plaintiffs ask this Court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the Court cannot, and will not, do. The People have spoken,” reads Parker’s opinion.

Read the full opinion here:

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers voted Nov. 23 certify the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results.

The vote was 3-0 with one Republican board member abstaining during an hourslong meeting that Monday. With all 83 counties having already voted to certify their results, the Board of State Canvassers had what was called a “ministerial” duty to certify the results at the state level. In fact, state law requires the Board of Canvassers to do such within 40 days after the election.

The vote to certify Michigan’s election results officially awards the state’s 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The meeting started shorty after 1 p.m. Board member Julie Matuzak (D) motioned for the election to be certified, but Board member Aaron Van Langevelde (R) said he thought public comment was necessary before that could be done.

Matuzak, Van Langevelde and Chair Jeannette Bradshaw (D) ended up voting to certify the results after hours of public comment. The vote came down just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Board member Norman D. Shinkle (R) abstained from voting after questioning the balance of votes in certain precincts, specifically in Detroit.

