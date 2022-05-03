May 3 Michigan election: 64 counties will hold races today -- full list and voter info

The next Election Day in Michigan is May 3 (today) -- and 64 Michigan counties will be hosting one.

While the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, four House districts are also holding special elections to fill vacant seats. The House Districts are:

15th in Wayne County

36th in Macomb County

43rd in Oakland County

74th in Kent County

The special election will fill partial terms for the vacated seats, meaning those elected in the May 3 special general election will serve until December 31, 2022. The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census.

Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps approved by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November of this year.

Voters can find more information on elections in their jurisdiction, including a sample ballot and list of races and questions on it, at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s the full list of elections being held on May 3 by Michigan county: