Poll: Where Michigan Republicans stand on gun control measures, abortion access

A new poll shows where Republican voters in Michigan stand proposed gun control measures and abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade last month.

The July 2022 WDIV/Detroit News survey asked likely Republican primary voters about their feelings on specific gun control measures proposed, and if they support exceptions for abortions. Here are some key findings:

Michigan GOP voters back some gun control measures

GOP primary voters were asked if they support or oppose three gun regulation issues: Expanding background checks, red flag laws and banning assault rifles.

91.2% of voters said they support requiring those that purchase a gun to pass a background check, including 80.8% who ‘strongly support” it.

93% of voters who were gun owners said they support background checks for gun purchases.

67.4% of GOP voters support passage of red flag laws that would prohibit those who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from owning a firearm, the survey found, including 69% of gun owners, and 77% of non-gun owners.

56.6% of GOP voters oppose banning military style automatic assault weapons like the AR-15, including 66% of gun owners.

However, 50.8% of non-gun owners said they would support a ban.

Michigan GOP voters support overturning Roe, but most support exceptions

The WDIV/Detroit News survey found 76.6% of likely GOP voters in Michigan support the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, including 71.9% of men, and 77.5% of women.

However, 67.8% said they would support providing an abortion exception for rape and incest. ‘Classic Republican’ voters support the rape and incest exception by a margin of 71.8%-18.5%. ‘Trump Republican’ voters support the rape and incest exception by a margin of 57.8%-29.3%.

75.2% said they would support a rape and incest exception for minor children.

78.2% of likely GOP voters support an exception for abortion when it is needed to protect the life of the mother.

91% support allowing contraceptive to remain a constitutional right of married couples.

Methodology

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of likely August 2022 Michigan Republican primary voters. The 500 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on July 13-15, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.4% with a 95% level of confidence. 40% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 60.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.