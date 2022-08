Live primary election results: Michigan US House District 13 on Aug. 2, 2022

Michigan will hold its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can track results for the 13th U.S. Congressional District in Michigan below.

The field of candidates includes Shri Thanedar, Portia Roberson, Adam Hollier, John Conyers III, Sharon McPhail, Sam Riddle, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Lorrie Rutledge and Micheal Griffie.

Find all statewide and Southeast Michigan races in the dropdown menu below: