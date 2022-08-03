Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic primary nomination in Michigan’s 12th US district

Michigan U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has advanced in her re-election bid in Michigan’s 12th Congressional district.
Tlaib, a Democrat, beat out primary challengers Janice Winfrey, Kelly Garrett and Shanelle Jackson. She’ll face the GOP nominee in the 12th district in November, and will be a heavy favorite to win re-election, albeit in a new district.
Tlaib moved from the 13th district to the 12th district after redrawn maps took effect this year.
Votes
%
Rashida Tlaib *(D)
Janice Winfrey (D)
Kelly Garrett (D)
Shanelle Jackson (D)
(198 / 410)
Votes
%
Steven Elliott (R)
James Hooper (R)
Hassan Nehme (R)
(198 / 410)
Tlaib, 46, was first elected in 2018, and won re-election in 2020.