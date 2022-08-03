70º

Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic primary nomination in Michigan’s 12th US district

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Primary Election, Michigan Election Results, Michigan US House District 12, Janice Winfrey, Michigan Elections, Michigan Politics
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) (Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has advanced in her re-election bid in Michigan’s 12th Congressional district.

Tlaib, a Democrat, beat out primary challengers Janice Winfrey, Kelly Garrett and Shanelle Jackson. She’ll face the GOP nominee in the 12th district in November, and will be a heavy favorite to win re-election, albeit in a new district.

Tlaib moved from the 13th district to the 12th district after redrawn maps took effect this year.

MI U.S. House District 12 Primary Dem

Candidate

Votes

%

Rashida Tlaib *(D)
44,30666%
Janice Winfrey (D)
12,29118%
Kelly Garrett (D)
6,78010%
Shanelle Jackson (D)
3,2635%
*Incumbent
48.3% of Precincts Reporting

(198 / 410)

MI U.S. House District 12 Primary GOP

Candidate

Votes

%

Steven Elliott (R)
14,05953%
James Hooper (R)
9,42335%
Hassan Nehme (R)
3,10012%
48.3% of Precincts Reporting

(198 / 410)

Tlaib, 46, was first elected in 2018, and won re-election in 2020.

