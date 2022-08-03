77º

Shri Thanedar claims primary win in Michigan’s 13th US House district

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Shri Thanedar (House Democrats)

Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar has declared victory in his bid for the Democratic nomination for the state’s 13th U.S. House seat.

It was a crowded race and Thanedar beat out eight others. The field of candidates includes Shri Thanedar, Portia Roberson, Adam Hollier, John Conyers III, Sharon McPhail, Sam Riddle, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Lorrie Rutledge and Micheal Griffie.

Adam Hollier landed in second, with 24% of the vote. Thanedar received 22,302 votes (28%) and Hollier received 18,513 votes (24%).

Michigan held its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

MI U.S. House District 13 Primary Dem

Candidate

Votes

%

Shri Thanedar (D)
22,30228%
Adam Hollier (D)
18,51324%
Portia Roberson (D)
13,31217%
John Conyers III (D)
6,7739%
Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D)
6,4298%
Sharon McPhail (D)
5,0436%
Micheal Griffie (D)
3,6355%
Sam Riddle (D)
1,8402%
Lorrie Rutledge (D)
9161%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(430 / 430)

Find all statewide and Southeast Michigan races in the dropdown menu below:

All races: Michigan Primary Election 2022

