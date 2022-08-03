Shri Thanedar claims primary win in Michigan’s 13th US House district

“I want to congratulate Shri Thanedar on his election. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us get to this moment – from our volunteers, to our supporters, to our staff – while we may not have pulled off a win, you all still deserve to celebrate the great work you did for the people of the 13th. I gave this race everything I had, and we all worked hard for the causes we believe in – all gas and no brakes since launching our campaign in January. One of the highlights of the past 8 months has been connecting with so many people in this District, and learning about their lives and experiences. I have met some amazing people out on the campaign trail - and look forward to making positive change in Metro Detroit for years to come. Today it really hurts, but now we must come together and make sure Democrats win up and down the ballot in November. Thank you for the opportunity to run for Congress to represent the people of the 13th District.”

Sen. Adam Hollier