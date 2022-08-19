Tudor Dixon, Michigan GOP nominee for governor, announces her pick for lieutenant

Michigan Republican nominee for governor, Tudor Dixon, has announced who her running mate -- the Lieutenant Governor -- will be for the November election.

Dixon announced that she was picking Michigan State House Rep. Shane Hernandez, a Republican from Port Huron, has her running mate on Friday. The deadline to file was Friday at 5 p.m.

Hernandez, 39, has served the 83rd District since 2017.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families,” Tudor Dixon said.

“I am honored to run as Tudor’s running mate to address the problems created by Gretchen Whitmer,” Hernandez said.

Dixon defeated a small field of Republican candidates running for the governor’s seat in the Aug. primary election, surging to a decisive win after winning the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, just days before the election.

Dixon will be the first woman to win the GOP nomination for governor in Michigan, and it’ll be the first time two women are competing for the job in the general election in the state’s history, as she faces incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon was previously a contributor to the conservative online news program America’s Voice News. Before working in media, she worked in the steel industry. She has never held public office.

The General Election will be held in Michigan on Nov. 8.