Key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election on Nov. 8

The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 -- here are the key dates you need to know about voting.
Key dates for Nov. 8 election in Michigan
- Sept. 29: Clerks will begin mailing out absent voter ballots by Sept. 29. Voting early in person by absentee ballot begins at your clerk’s office
- Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote online
- Oct. 24: Return absentee ballot by mail to avoid potential for mailing delays
- Nov. 4: Last day to request an absentee ballot online or by mail (by 5 p.m.) -- To avoid mailing delays, it is strongly recommended to request an absentee ballot no later than Monday, October 17
- Nov. 7: Vote early by absentee ballot at your clerk’s office through 4 p.m.
- Nov. 8: Register to vote in person at your clerk’s office until 8 p.m. (Eligible residents must provide official proof of residency if registering to vote between October 9 and November 8)
- Nov. 8: Return absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand by 8 p.m.
All voters registered in Michigan are eligible to vote absentee. They can apply online at Michigan.gov/Vote or print an application form from the site and mail, email or hand deliver it to their local clerk. Voters can find their clerk’s contact information at Michigan.gov/Vote.
Voters with disabilities may apply online for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot at Michigan.gov/Vote or Michigan.gov/AccessibleBallot. The accessible ballot can be completed electronically, printed and returned to their clerk.
For more information on absentee voting, or to register to vote, go toMichigan.gov/Vote.