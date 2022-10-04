Poll: Most Michigan voters think Trump broke the law by taking classified documents

DETROIT – A majority of Michigan voters say they think former President Donald Trump broke the law by taking classified documents from the White House, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that most voters believe Trump did not have the right to take classified documents with him when he left the White House.

Here are some of the key findings from this portion of the survey:

Trump taking classified documents

When asked if they believe Trump broke the law by taking classified documents, or if they believe he had a right to take the documents, most Michigan voters (54.5%) said Trump broke the law.

21.9% of Michigan voters said they believe Trump had the right to take classified documents with him when he left the White House.

20.3% of voters were undecided on the issue.

97.3% of voters who identify as strong Democrats and 88.3% of leaning Democrats said Trump broke the law.

51.3% of Independent voters said Trump broke the law.

51.3% of voters who identify as strong Republicans and 33.8% of leaning Republicans said Trump had the right.

Trump’s favorability

Donald Trump has a low favorability rating among Michigan voters -- a number that remains largely unchanged over the last month.

52.2% of Michigan voters view Trump unfavorably, while 33.9% view him favorably.

37.6% of Michigan voters said Trump’s endorsement of a candidate would make them less likely to vote for the candidate. 49.8% of voters said Trump’s endorsement wouldn’t matter to them, and 11.3% of voters said Trump’s endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate.

Methodology

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 26-29, 2022, and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 25.9% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 74.1% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

