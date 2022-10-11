Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden

A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where they stand on key races and issues ahead of the November election.

The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.

The survey asked voters about President Joe Biden’s job performance, the governor’s race between Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, abortion and overall outlook on the state and the country. Here are some of the key findings.

Are we on the right track?

The survey found 75.4% of likely voters in MI-10 believe the nation is on the wrong track. Every demographic group, including Strong Democratic voters, believes the nation is on the wrong track. But by a much narrower margin, 51.1% of voters believe Michigan is on the wrong track.

Biden deeply unpopular, Trump underwater

The WDIV/Detroit news survey found 30.5% of voters have a favorable opinion of Joe Biden while 57.0% have an unfavorable opinion of Joe Biden. 31.1% of Leaning Democratic voters have an unfavorable view of Joe Biden. About 48% of Independent voters view Joe Biden unfavorably.

36.6% of voters have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump while 57.0% have an unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump. Trump has higher favorables among Strong Republican voters than Joe Biden does among Strong Democratic voters.

But Donald Trump is viewed less favorably among Independent voters than Joe Biden.

Whitmer leads Dixon by 22 points in governor’s race

Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon by a margin of 53.8% to 31.2%., with 4.3% of voters moving to third party candidates and 9.1% of voters are undecided.

Whitmer leads among independent voters 56.5%-9.5%. Third party candidates are winning a bigger percentage of the vote among Independent voters than Tudor Dixon currently is at 14.2%. Whitmer is winning 28.6% of Leaning Republican voters and 11.7% of Strong Republican voters from Dixon, and leads in both men, women, non-college and college voters.

Among Leaning Republican women, Dixon holds a narrow lead of 38.4%-30.8%. Among Leaning Republican men, Dixon leads 56.6%-26.0%. Whitmer takes 12.1% of Strong Republican men and 11.2% of Strong Republican women.

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

Proposal 3 and Roe v. Wade

Voters in Michigan’s 10th were read the exact ballot language of Proposal 3. The survey found 56.3% support the proposal while 35.2% oppose the proposal. 7.9% remain undecided.

Proposal 3 leads among independent voters 58.8%-29.5%. Proposal 3 is tied among Leaning GOP voters at 44.0%-44.0%. 26.6% of Strong Republican voters support Proposal 3. Women support Proposal 3 by a margin of 58.2%-34.6%. Men support Proposal 3 by a margin of 54.1%-35.7%.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a survey of November 2022 likely general election voters in Michigan’s Tenth Congressional District. The 400 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 4-6 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.9% with a 95% level of confidence. 27.8% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 72.2% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

More: Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races 1 month before election