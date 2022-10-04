Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races 1 month before election

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

DETROIT – Michigan Democratic incumbents for two major statewide offices have growing leads over their Republican opponents one month out from the November election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that Democratic incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Michigan Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have increased their leads over their Republican opponents in the last month.

Here are some of the key findings from this portion of the survey:

Nessel grows lead in AG race

Democrat Nessel leads Republican opponent Matt DePerno by 12 points as of October -- a 6-point increase from September.

21.6% of voters who have heard of Nessel view her favorably, while 18.4% of voters who know of her view her unfavorably. 18.3% of voters had no opinion of Nessel. 39.7% of voters have not heard of Nessel.

4.7% of voters who have heard of DePerno view him favorably, while 8.8% view him unfavorably. 12.5% of voters had no opinion of DePerno. 71.3% of voters have not heard of DePerno. 70.9% of voters who identify as “strong Republican” have never heard of DePerno.

Nessel leads among “strong Democratic” and leaning Democratic voters, and a portion (30.4%) of Independent voters. 32.2% of Independent voters were still undecided in this race.



Benson grows lead in SOS race

Democrat Benson leads GOP opponent Kristina Karamo by 17 points in October, a nearly 7-point increase from September.

Of the 58.5% of Michigan voters who have heard of Benson, 25.9% view her favorably, while 12.1% view her unfavorably. 20.4% of voters had no opinion of Benson. 40% of voters have not heard of Benson.

Of the 27.6% of voters who have heard of Karamo, 3.8% view her favorably, and 8% view her unfavorably. 15.8% of voters had no opinion of Karamo. 70.4% of voters have not heard of Karamo. 74.1% of voters who identify as “strong Republican” have never heard of Karamo.

Benson leads most among “strong Democratic” and leaning Democratic voters, but also secures 36.5% of Independent voters, the poll shows. 27.8% of Independent voters were still undecided in this race.



Methodology

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on August 29-September 1, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 28.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 72.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

See the poll results from September right here to compare.