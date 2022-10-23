Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight

Survey participants were given this description of proposal three: Proposal 3 would amend the state constitution to establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion, allow state to regulate abortion in some cases, and forbid prosecution of individual exercising established right. This amendment would establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and infertility. Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health. Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right, prohibit prosecution of an individual or a personal helping a pregnant individual for exercising rights established by this amendment. Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment. (This is the exact wording of the ballot proposal.)