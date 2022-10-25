Michigan SOS: 770K mail-in ballots returned for November election

FILE - A person drops off a mail-in ballot at an election ballot return box in Willow Grove, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are crucial swing states that allow mail-in ballots but give local election offices very little if any time before Election Day to process them. Election workers inability to check signatures, addresses and get the mailed ballots ready for counting ahead of time means many of the those ballots may not be counted on Election Day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Two weeks from Michigan’s Nov. 8 election, more than 770,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned by voters.

The Michigan Secretary of State reports more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters and 771,967 absentee ballots have been submitted by Michiganders, as of Oct. 25.

The SOS said voters who already have an absentee ballot should hand-deliver it as soon as possible to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box to avoid postal delays. Voters can find their clerk’s office and ballot drop box locations at Michigan.gov/Vote.

At the same site, they can track their absentee ballot to ensure it was received. All absentee ballot return envelopes must be signed by the voter with a signature matching the signature the clerk has with their voter registration. Ballots must be received by clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Eligible Michiganders who still need to register to vote must now do so in person at their clerk’s office, as online and mail registration is not permitted within 14 days of an election. Those registering in person may request, complete and submit an absentee ballot in the same visit to their clerk’s office.

Citizens can also vote in person at their polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.