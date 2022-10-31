60º

Michigan election results for Ecorse on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Ecorse on Nov. 8, 2022.

Ecorse Election Results

Ecorse Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

John E. Miller Jr.
00%
Lamar C. Tidwell
00%

Ecorse Clerk

Candidate

Votes

%

Patrick O'Connell
00%
Kimberly R. Whitsett
00%

Ecorse Assessor

Candidate

Votes

%

Casondria D. Walker
00%
Stacy Wheeler
00%

Ecorse City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Kimberly D. Alexander
00%
Gerald Hall
00%
LaTonya Lamb
00%
Montel D. Love
00%
Roger Parker Sr.
00%
Steaphen Richardson
00%
Felipe Soria
00%
Gabrielle Angelica Worthy
00%

Ecorse Constable

Candidate

Votes

%

Kasanova Love
00%
Shaun Miller Jr.
00%
Shaun Miller Sr.
00%

Ecorse Public Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

April Ackerman-Miller
00%
Jared K. Berry
00%
Phyllis L. Cook
00%
Kelia Freeman-McPhaul
00%
Darren Johnson
00%
Fellan Love
00%

