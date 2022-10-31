Michigan election results for Ecorse on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Ecorse on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ecorse Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
John E. Miller Jr.
00%
Lamar C. Tidwell
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Patrick O'Connell
00%
Kimberly R. Whitsett
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Casondria D. Walker
00%
Stacy Wheeler
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Kimberly D. Alexander
00%
Gerald Hall
00%
LaTonya Lamb
00%
Montel D. Love
00%
Roger Parker Sr.
00%
Steaphen Richardson
00%
Felipe Soria
00%
Gabrielle Angelica Worthy
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Kasanova Love
00%
Shaun Miller Jr.
00%
Shaun Miller Sr.
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
April Ackerman-Miller
00%
Jared K. Berry
00%
Phyllis L. Cook
00%
Kelia Freeman-McPhaul
00%
Darren Johnson
00%
Fellan Love
00%