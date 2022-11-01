Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

Survey participants were given this description of Proposal 1: A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would require members of the legislature, the governor, lieutenant government, secretary of state, and attorney general to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023 including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations. Require the legislature to implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements. Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators to a 12-year total limit in any combination between the house of representatives and the senate, with the exception that a person elected in the senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate. (This is the exact wording of the ballot proposal.)