Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.
Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
Here are some of the key findings from this portion of the survey:
Proposal 1 - Term limits
- Michigan voters are showing strong support for Proposal 1.
- Survey participants were given this description of Proposal 1: A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would require members of the legislature, the governor, lieutenant government, secretary of state, and attorney general to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023 including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations. Require the legislature to implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements. Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators to a 12-year total limit in any combination between the house of representatives and the senate, with the exception that a person elected in the senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate. (This is the exact wording of the ballot proposal.)
- A majority of voters (71.1%) support this proposal.
- Support has grown since earlier this month, when 66.3% of voters said they support the proposal.
- Support is strong across all parties, but especially among Democratic voters.
- 89% of strong Democratic voters support the proposal, in addition to 90.4% of leaning Democratic voters.
- 66.3% of Independent voters support the proposal.
- 57.8% of leaning Republican voters support the proposal, and 57.6% of strong Republican voters do, too.
- 25.6% of voters said they do not support this proposal.
- 3.3% of voters were undecided on this proposal.
Proposal 2 - Voting rights
- Michigan voters are showing strong support for proposal 2.
- Survey participants were given this description of Proposal 2: Proposal 2 would amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding elections. This amendment would recognize the fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct. Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day. Provide voters right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement. Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee ballot in all election. Require state funded absentee ballot drop boxes and postage for absentee applications and ballots. Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits. Require nine days of early in person voting. Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed. Require canvass boards certify elections based only on the official records of votes cast. (This is the exact wording of the ballot proposal.)
- A majority of Michigan voters (63.7%) support the proposal.
- Strong support is shown among strong Democratic voters (89.5%) and leaning Democratic voters (90.4%).
- 63% of Independent voters support the proposal.
- 47.4% of leaning Republican voters support the proposal, while 40.1% of strong Republican voters support the proposal.
- 32.9% of voters do not support the proposal.
- The most opposition comes from strong Republican voters (56.4%) and leaning Republican voters (52.6%).
- 2.6% of voters are undecided on this proposal.
- Support for this proposal has decreased from 70.3% earlier this month.
Proposal 3 - Reproductive rights
- A majority of Michigan voters are showing support for this proposal, but the race is tighter than the other two proposals.
- Survey participants were given this description of Proposal 3: Proposal 3 would amend the state constitution to establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion, allow state to regulate abortion in some cases, and forbid prosecution of individual exercising established right. This amendment would establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and infertility. Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health. Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right, prohibit prosecution of an individual or a personal helping a pregnant individual for exercising rights established by this amendment. Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment. (This is the exact wording of the ballot proposal.)
- 55% of Michigan voters support Proposal 3.
- 41% of voters do not support the proposal, while 3.8% of voters remain undecided.
- Democratic voters support the proposal more than Republican voters do.
- 95.5% of strong Democratic voters support the proposal. 76.2% of leaning Democratic voters support the proposal.
- 56.3% of Independent voters support the proposal.
- 39.4% of leaning Republican voters support the proposal, while 18.3% of strong Republican voters support the proposal.
- 77.7% of strong Republican voters do not support the proposal. 57.9% of leaning Republican voters and 33.7% of Independent voters also do not support the proposal.
- Proposal 3 is strongly supported by women, with 62.7% of women showing support.
- Male voters narrowly oppose Proposal 3 by a margin of 46.8% (support)-48.4% (oppose).
- Support among male voters has decreased by 11 points since September.
- Support for this proposal has decreased from 61.6% earlier this month.
Methodology
The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 26-28, 2022, and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 28.4% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 71.6% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.
