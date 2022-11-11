Michigan GOP, Tudor Dixon blame each other for midterm election loss

The Michigan Republican party and failed GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon are pointing the finger at each other after a double-digit election loss at the top of the ticket. Dixon was defeated by the incumbent Democrat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, by a 10-point margin. Democrats also won re-election in the race for Attorney General, Secretary of State, and flipped both the state house and senate for the first time in four decades.

Dixon was defeated by the incumbent Democrat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, by a 10-point margin. Democrats also won re-election in the race for Attorney General, Secretary of State, and flipped both the state house and senate for the first time in four decades.

The Michigan GOP released a scathing post-election analysis, saying Dixon’s campaign had “no money, no statewide operations and was attempting to transition from three weeks of working for and receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump, into a general election audience with a more unfavorable opinion of the former President Trump than of President Joe Biden.”

The memo also slammed Dixon’s unpopular stance on abortion. Dixon is the one who made the memo public on her social media.

The memo also pointed the finger at former President Donald Trump, implying his endorsements of Attorney General candidate Matt Deperno and Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo hurt their election chances.

Dixon fired back the her own party on Twitter, calling for new leadership.

“It’s easy to come out and point fingers now, but the truth is they fought against me every step of the way and put the entire ticket at risk. We need fresh leadership at the @MIGOP or Republicans will never have a voice in Michigan again,” she tweeted.

