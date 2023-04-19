Michigan lawyer launches bid for US Senate seat

A Michigan lawyer and scientist is launching a campaign for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Debbie Stabenow in 2024.

Zack Burns, an Ann Arbor resident, is running as a Democrat. He’ll compete with Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the party’s nomination, along with other candidates in 2024.

Burns is a Michigan native, raised in Genesee County. He graduated from Princeton, and then earned a doctorate degree and law degree by getting his PhD at the University of Oxford and his JD at the University of California, Irvine, according to his campaign website.

Burns says he’s running for Senate because “Washington must prioritize the needs of Michigan’s hard-working families and communities.”

“Zack believes that Michiganders have the right to choose their next senator, not Washington choosing who will be easiest to follow their lead. Michiganders deserve a champion who will be honest and respectful, and who will never waver from working class values.”

Highlighted issues by the Burns campaign include affordable housing and healthcare, education and training, equal rights, safer communities, retirement with dignity, and protecting the environment.

Republicans Michael Hoover and Nikki Snyder have announced campaigns on the other side of the Senate race.

Michigan’s primary election date is currently scheduled for Aug. 6, 2024.