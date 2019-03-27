Detroit Public Schools Community District announces launch of homework hotline

The homework hotline helps students and parents with literacy and math assignments.

DETROIT - Detroit Public Schools Community Distirct has announced the launch of a new hotline focused on helping students succeed academically.

DPSCD is encouraging students and parents to take advantage of the resource. The hotline was established by DPSCD teachers to support K-12 students.

The homework hotline helps students and parents with literacy and math assignments. The hotline is available Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For translation services call 833-466-3978. Learn more online by clicking here.

