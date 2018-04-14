Michigan State University room-and-board rate increasing by nearly 3 percent next school year

EAST LANSING, Mich. - It's going to cost more to live in a Michigan State University residence hall next school year.

The MSU board of trustees approved a 2.97 percent room-and-board rate increase for the 2018-19 school year. The total residence hall housing and dining costs will rise to $10,272.

Room and board includes heat, electricity, water, trash removal, Wi-Fi, cable TV, cleaning of public areas, engagement center resources and unlimited dining, according to the university.

