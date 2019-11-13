23ºF

Entertainment

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Bell perform ‘History of Disney Songs’

Ken Haddad

Tags: Jimmy Fallon, Viral Video
If you’re a Disney fan, you’re going to love what happened on the “Tonight Show” last night.

Jimmy Fallon and Michigan-native Kristen Bell performed an amazing Disney-inspired sketch dubbed “History of Disney Songs,” which walked through the most famous Disney songs through time.

The duo performed parts of:

  • When You Wish Upon a Star
  • Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Heigh Ho
  • Bear Necessities
  • Under the Sea
  • A Part of Your World
  • Whole New World
  • Beauty and The Beast
  • Circle of Life/ Nants’ Ingonyama (intro)
  • Can You Feel the Love Tonight
  • Colors of the Wind
  • Do You Want to Build a Snowman
  • You’ve Got a Friend in Me
  • Remember Me
  • How Far I’ll Go
  • Into the Unknown
  • Let It Go

Watch the performance below: