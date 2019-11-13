WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Bell perform ‘History of Disney Songs’

Published: Nov. 13 2019, 11:57 am Updated: an hour ago

If you’re a Disney fan, you’re going to love what happened on the “Tonight Show” last night.

Jimmy Fallon and Michigan-native Kristen Bell performed an amazing Disney-inspired sketch dubbed “History of Disney Songs,” which walked through the most famous Disney songs through time.

The duo performed parts of:

When You Wish Upon a Star

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Heigh Ho

Bear Necessities

Under the Sea

A Part of Your World

Whole New World

Beauty and The Beast

Circle of Life/ Nants’ Ingonyama (intro)

Can You Feel the Love Tonight

Colors of the Wind

Do You Want to Build a Snowman

You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Remember Me

How Far I’ll Go

Into the Unknown

Let It Go

Watch the performance below: