WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Bell perform ‘History of Disney Songs’
If you’re a Disney fan, you’re going to love what happened on the “Tonight Show” last night.
Jimmy Fallon and Michigan-native Kristen Bell performed an amazing Disney-inspired sketch dubbed “History of Disney Songs,” which walked through the most famous Disney songs through time.
The duo performed parts of:
- When You Wish Upon a Star
- Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Heigh Ho
- Bear Necessities
- Under the Sea
- A Part of Your World
- Whole New World
- Beauty and The Beast
- Circle of Life/ Nants’ Ingonyama (intro)
- Can You Feel the Love Tonight
- Colors of the Wind
- Do You Want to Build a Snowman
- You’ve Got a Friend in Me
- Remember Me
- How Far I’ll Go
- Into the Unknown
- Let It Go