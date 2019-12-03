Spotify Wrapped: Check out which artists, songs dominated 2019

DETROIT – Spotify released the streaming stats from 2019 this week.

The Spotify Wrapped includes which artists, songs and albums were most popular during the year.

Post Malone was the most streamed artist, and his track “Sunflower” was the third most streamed song, while Billie Eilish was the second most streamed artist, and her song “bad guy” was the second most streamed. Her album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” was the top album.

Malone and Eilish’s songs were topped by “Senorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Ariana Grande rounded out the top streamed artists.

Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Lunay were the top breakout artists on the app.

The yearly wrap up also includes podcasts. The top podcast genre was comedy, and the most streamed podcasts were The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, and Gemischtes Hack.

Users’ personal Spotify Wrapped stats are expected later this week.

Check out all of the stats below: