Detroit Film Critics Society announces 2019 nominees
The Irishman, Parasite, Marriage Story contenders for best picture
DETROIT – The Detroit Film Critics Society, a group of local film critics, writers and broadcasters, released its award nominations today for the 2019 season.
Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman scored seven nominations, while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood secured five including Brad Pitt for best supporting actor.
Winners will be announced Monday.
Here’s a complete list of nominees selected by DFCS:
Best Picture:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director:
- Noah Baumbach — Marriage Story
- Bong Joon-ho — Parasite
- Martin Scorsese — The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Taika Waititi — Jojo Rabbit
Best Actor:
- Robert De Niro — The Irishman
- Adam Driver — Marriage Story
- Robert Pattinson — The Lighthouse
- Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
- Adam Sandler — Uncut Jems
Best Actress:
- Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
- Julianne Moore — Gloria Bell
- Lupita Nyong’o — Us
- Charlize Theron — Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger — Judy
Best Screenplay:
- The Irishman
- The Lighthouse
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Ensemble:
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- The Irishman
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Animated Film:
- Frozen II
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Toy Story 4
Best Supporting Actor:
- Willem Dafoe — The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Joe Pesci — The Irishman
- Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Sam Rockwell — Richard Jewell
- Wesley Snipes — Dolemite Is My Name
Best Supporting Actress:
- Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern — Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit
- Anna Paquin — The Irishman
- Florence Pugh — Little Women
Best Documentary:
- Amazing Grace
- Apollo 11
- Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
- Knock Down the House
- Rolling Thunder Review: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Best Use of Music:
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Rocketman
- Uncut Gems
- Wild Rose
Breakthrough:
- Ana de Armas — Actress, Knives Out, The Informer, Yesterday
- Jessie Buckley — Actress, Wild Rose, Judy
- Kaitlyn Dever — Actress, Booksmart, Them That Follow
- Aisling Franciosi — Actress, The Nightingale
- Paul Walter Hauser — Actor, Richard Jewell, Late Night, Beats
- Florence Pugh — Actress, Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, Little Women
- Lulu Wang — Writer/director/producer, The Farewell
- Olivia Wilde — Director, Booksmart
