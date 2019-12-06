37ºF

Entertainment

Detroit Film Critics Society announces 2019 nominees

The Irishman, Parasite, Marriage Story contenders for best picture

Miriam Marini

The Detroit Film Critics Society nominated Joaquin Phoenix for best actor. (© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved)

DETROIT – The Detroit Film Critics Society, a group of local film critics, writers and broadcasters, released its award nominations today for the 2019 season.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman scored seven nominations, while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood secured five including Brad Pitt for best supporting actor.

Winners will be announced Monday.

Here’s a complete list of nominees selected by DFCS:

Best Picture:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best Director:

  • Noah Baumbach — Marriage Story
  • Bong Joon-ho — Parasite
  • Martin Scorsese — The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Taika Waititi — Jojo Rabbit

Best Actor:

  • Robert De Niro — The Irishman
  • Adam Driver — Marriage Story
  • Robert Pattinson — The Lighthouse
  • Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
  • Adam Sandler — Uncut Jems

Best Actress:

  • Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
  • Julianne Moore — Gloria Bell
  • Lupita Nyong’o — Us
  • Charlize Theron — Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger — Judy

Best Screenplay:

  • The Irishman
  • The Lighthouse
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best Ensemble:

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Farewell
  • The Irishman
  • Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best Animated Film:

  • Frozen II
  • How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Toy Story 4

Best Supporting Actor:

  • Willem Dafoe — The Lighthouse
  • Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Joe Pesci — The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Sam Rockwell — Richard Jewell
  • Wesley Snipes — Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting Actress:

  • Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern — Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit
  • Anna Paquin — The Irishman
  • Florence Pugh — Little Women

Best Documentary:

  • Amazing Grace
  • Apollo 11
  • Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
  • Knock Down the House
  • Rolling Thunder Review: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Best Use of Music:

  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Rocketman
  • Uncut Gems
  • Wild Rose

Breakthrough:

  • Ana de Armas — Actress, Knives Out, The Informer, Yesterday
  • Jessie Buckley — Actress, Wild Rose, Judy
  • Kaitlyn Dever — Actress, Booksmart, Them That Follow
  • Aisling Franciosi — Actress, The Nightingale
  • Paul Walter Hauser — Actor, Richard Jewell, Late Night, Beats
  • Florence Pugh — Actress, Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, Little Women
  • Lulu Wang — Writer/director/producer, The Farewell
  • Olivia Wilde — Director, Booksmart

