Detroit Film Critics Society announces 2019 nominees

DETROIT – The Detroit Film Critics Society, a group of local film critics, writers and broadcasters, released its award nominations today for the 2019 season.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman scored seven nominations, while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood secured five including Brad Pitt for best supporting actor.

Winners will be announced Monday.

Here’s a complete list of nominees selected by DFCS:

Best Picture:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director:

Noah Baumbach — Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho — Parasite

Martin Scorsese — The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Taika Waititi — Jojo Rabbit

Best Actor:

Robert De Niro — The Irishman

Adam Driver — Marriage Story

Robert Pattinson — The Lighthouse

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Adam Sandler — Uncut Jems

Best Actress:

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Julianne Moore — Gloria Bell

Lupita Nyong’o — Us

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renee Zellweger — Judy

Best Screenplay:

The Irishman

The Lighthouse

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Ensemble:

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Animated Film:

Frozen II

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe — The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Sam Rockwell — Richard Jewell

Wesley Snipes — Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell

Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit

Anna Paquin — The Irishman

Florence Pugh — Little Women

Best Documentary:

Amazing Grace

Apollo 11

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

Knock Down the House

Rolling Thunder Review: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Best Use of Music:

1917

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Rocketman

Uncut Gems

Wild Rose

Breakthrough: