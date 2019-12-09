‘A Christmas Story’ is most popular Christmas movie in Michigan, survey finds
Ralphie also warmed hearts nationwide
There’s nothing like a feel-good Christmas movie to bring the family together this holiday season.
And if you’re in Michigan, chances are your family is cozying up to “A Christmas Story.”
A survey conducted by House Method found that the tale of Ralphie’s misadventures was most popular among Michiganders.
“A Christmas Story” also reigned supreme nationwide, with 12.8% of the 4,580 Americans surveyed choosing it as their favorite holiday flick.
Coming up as second favorite in the nation was “Elf” at 11.2%, trailed by “Home Alone” at 8.9% and “It’s a Wonderful Life” in fourth place, winning the vote of 7.8% of those surveyed.
