Fans of original will love new ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer: Watch it here

The latest “Ghostbusters” film is a real tribute to the original.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the chapter fans of the original film have been waiting for. It has almost the vibe of “Stranger Things,” with the inclusion of the original Ghostbusters universe.

“From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.”

The film is due out next summer.

Watch the trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ below: