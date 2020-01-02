Jan. 1 in music history: Songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart through the decades

DETROIT – What better way to start the new year than by looking back on some music history from the past six decades?

This year started with an old track at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart -- Mariah Carey’s 1994 release “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

The chart is Billboard’s standard measure of song popularity in the U.S. Metrics used to rank songs include sales, airplay and streaming.

Archives of the chart go back to 1958.

Check out which songs were topping the Hot 100 chart on this day through the decades:

10 years ago

“Empire State Of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys topped the chart when 2010 started, as it was No. 1 on the last chart released in 2009, but it was replaced on Jan. 2, 2010, by Kesha’s “Tik Tok”

“Tik Tok” would hold that position for nine weeks.

20 years ago

“Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas was the No. 1 song on Jan. 1, 2000. It topped the chart since October.

It was replaced on Jan. 15, 2000, by Christina Aguilera’s “What A Girl Wants.”

30 years ago

Phil Collins’ “Another Day In Paradise” was at No. 1 at the start of 1990, where it was for the last two weeks of 1989.

It held that position for two weeks after the new year started before “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” by Michael Bolton claimed the spot.

40 years ago

“Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes was the top song when 1980 started.

It was replaced on the Jan. 5, 1980, chart by “Please Don’t Go” by KC And The Sunshine Band. “Escape” returned to No. 1 for one additional week on the Jan. 12, 1980, chart.

50 years ago

“Someday We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross & The Supremes was at the top at the start of 1970, but was replaced on the Jan. 3, 1970 chart by B.J. Thomas’ “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.”

That track would hold the top position for four weeks.

60 years ago

“Why” by Frankie Avalon was No. 1 when 1960 began, but “El Paso” by Marty Robbins replaced it on the chart released Jan. 4, 1960.

“El Paso” spent two weeks at the top.